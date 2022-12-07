NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NMI Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. NMI has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

