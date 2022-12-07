Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,545 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Nordson were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,651.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $221.03. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $271.90.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

