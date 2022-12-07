Northern Trust Corp Buys 59,839 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $59,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 106,979 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 570 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.13) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

