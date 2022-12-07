Northern Trust Corp Has $56.69 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,061 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $56,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,704,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,451 shares of company stock worth $1,994,693 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.