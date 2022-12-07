Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $58,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.