Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,106,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $55,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

OFC stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

