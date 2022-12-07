Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,604 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $54,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 78.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemours by 17.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chemours by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.