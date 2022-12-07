Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,325 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $58,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

