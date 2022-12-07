Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,959 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $55,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

Five Below Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Five Below

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,885. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

