Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,888 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $54,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 0.8 %

Fluor stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.