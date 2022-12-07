Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,736 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

