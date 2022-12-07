Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on NUE. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.11.
Nucor Stock Performance
NUE stock opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
