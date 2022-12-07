Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 933,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

