Olivier Pomel Sells 13,781 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Datadog Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $186.28.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.