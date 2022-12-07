Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Oncorus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oncorus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus Stock Performance

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncorus

Oncorus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.