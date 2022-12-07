Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Oncorus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oncorus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Oncorus Stock Performance
Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
