Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 1,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $533,000.

