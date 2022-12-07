Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 2,194 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

