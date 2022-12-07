Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. 2,194 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.