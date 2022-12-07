Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Down 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 4,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 361,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter.

