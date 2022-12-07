Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAFOU) Trading 40.3% Higher

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 40.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.80. 8,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Pacifico Acquisition Trading Up 40.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional Trading of Pacifico Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Pacifico Acquisition Company Profile

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

