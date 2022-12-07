PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.43.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP stock opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $250.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

