Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $20,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,046,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 639,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

PRGO stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

