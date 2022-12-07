Phyllis Gotlib Sells 14,477 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $53,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,382 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $17,484.18.

American Well Trading Down 5.1 %

AMWL stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,121,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

