Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Pool were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $317.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $571.45.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

