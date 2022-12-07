Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 679,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 252,877 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,904,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,324,915.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,496 shares of company stock worth $23,745,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oak Street Health Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

OSH opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.29.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

