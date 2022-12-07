Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $871,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Progyny by 8.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 58,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,814 shares of company stock worth $10,174,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

