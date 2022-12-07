ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Shares Down 1.3%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.93. Approximately 6,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41.

