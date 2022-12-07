Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $38.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 725.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

