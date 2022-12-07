Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.94.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 725.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.