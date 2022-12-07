Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.94.
Pure Storage Price Performance
PSTG opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 725.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.