QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

