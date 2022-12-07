R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of RCM opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,769,000 after buying an additional 360,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.