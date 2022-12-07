R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

RCM opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 372.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

