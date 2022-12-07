Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NUVB opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 75,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $138,825.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 165,041 shares of company stock worth $315,736 over the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.