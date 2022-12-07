Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 16,067 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextDecade Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.