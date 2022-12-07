Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

