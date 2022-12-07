Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Down 1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMYHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

