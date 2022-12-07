Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

