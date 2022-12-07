Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of REG opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

