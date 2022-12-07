Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 636,300 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareDx by 32.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after buying an additional 745,779 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,677,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the period.

CDNA opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $706.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.89. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

