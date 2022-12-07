Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 178,300 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.53.

QGEN stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

