Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,444,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.
Sony Group Trading Down 2.6 %
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.