Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,444,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.58. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

