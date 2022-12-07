Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $34,979,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $32,824,000.

OLLI opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

