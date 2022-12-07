Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

