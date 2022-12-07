Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.73 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after buying an additional 320,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,252.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after buying an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $180.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.96. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

