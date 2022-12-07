Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 167,739 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 75.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.74. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

