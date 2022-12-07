Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

