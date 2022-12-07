Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 32,100 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.