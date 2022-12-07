Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 534,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,376,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 534,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Macerich by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

