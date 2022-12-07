Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 633,646 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

