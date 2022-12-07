Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 198,700 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 198,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

